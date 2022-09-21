Haryana vaccinates 17.35 lakh livestock

Chandigarh: The Haryana government, while working on war footing to control the spread of the Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD), has successfully vaccinated 17.35 lakh livestock against LSD. As per the records, the state has completed this vaccination work faster than other states. Because of the effective vaccination, the number of LSD-affected animals in the state has also decreased. Now animals below the age of four months or those affected by this virus have been excluded from the vaccination drive because in either case, such cows cannot be vaccinated.



Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had given strict directions to the officers concerned to take precautionary measures at the initial stage of the disease. He also closely monitored formulation of strategies to control its spread.