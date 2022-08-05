Haryana, Uzbekistan ink FFC in automobiles, edu, trade

Chandigarh: In a bid to strengthen and develop close cooperation and exchange between Haryana and Fergana of Uzbekistan, the Government of Haryana and the Government of Uzbekistan today signed the Framework for Collaboration (FFC). The aim for the FFC is based on the desire to improve mutual understanding and friendship between the people of Uzbekistan and India.



The FFC was signed by the Principal Secretary, Foreign Cooperation Department (FCD), Haryana Yogender Chaudhary and Ikboljon Ergashev, Deputy Governor of the Fergana region, Republic of Uzbekistan.

The FFC covers broad areas of work that will help build collaboration between Fergana and Haryana through collaborative efforts in the field of automobiles, pharmaceuticals, trade, science, education, tourism, culture, protection and research of historical monuments, skill development, and vocational education.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has constituted the Department of Foreign Cooperation with a view to make Haryana a global identity and establishing Haryana as a preferred destination for investors.