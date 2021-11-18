Haryana urges farmers to refrain from stubble burning

Chandigarh: Haryana Government has appealed to the farmers of the State to refrain from stubble burning as it leads to polluting the air with small particulates which prominently increases the PM 2.5 levels thereby increasing the risk of respiratory diseases and cancer.



Not only this, the biological quality of the soil is also affected by it. Sharing information in this regard, an official spokesperson of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare said that 50 to 80 per cent subsidy is given by the State Government on Crop Residue Management machinery. He said that if any person burns stubble in the fields, then he can be booked Under Section 188 of the IPC.

According to the spokesperson, farmers can contact toll-free number: 1800-180-2117 or District Agriculture Deputy Director or Assistant Agricultural Engineer for more information related to stubble management machinery.