Haryana: Union minister Piyush Goyal inaugurates NIFT campus at Panchkula

chandigarh: Union Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal while giving a big gift to Haryana on Tuesday inaugurated the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). On this occasion, Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Government for giving Haryana, especially Panchkula, an institution of national importance.



He said that with the inauguration of this campus another step forward has been taken by the state government for the development of the State. "This is the 17th campus of the country which has been today inaugurated in Panchkula and will be developed as a world-class NIFT Campus", said the Chief Minister.

Khattar said that it was on December 29, 2016, when the then Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani laid the foundation stone of this Institute. The Chief Minister informed that an amount of Rs 133.16 crore has been spent on the construction of this Institute built on 10.45 acres of land.

The NIFT campus has been established in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Textiles and NIFT, Delhi, he added. The Chief Minister said that as per the policy of NIFT, 20 percent of seats in this Institute will be reserved for the domiciles of Haryana.

The Institute will offer four year degree courses in the areas of Fashion Design/Textile Design, Apparel Production and two year master degree courses in Fashion Technology, Design and Fashion Management. Apart from this, there will also be certificate programmes of one year and six months duration, he added.

Khattar further shared that in the temporary campus of NIFT at Government Polytechnic Institute, Panchkula, short-duration courses were started from academic session 2019-20. At present, there are three Under Graduate courses with a total of 259 students. Besides this two Post Graduate Courses are also being offered here. He said that from the academic session 2022-23 one more Under Graduate Course has been started and with the inauguration of this new NIFT campus, students who desire to make a career in the field of fashion design will not

have to go out for their further studies.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the slogan of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. His vision can be realized only through skilling. That's why Haryana has connected education with skilling.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that he is confident that this campus of NIFT will emerge as a landmark campus. The professionals passing out from this prestigious Institute will make a remarkable contribution to the fashion world.