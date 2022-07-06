Haryana to soon implement 'Aatmanirbhar Textile Policy'

Chandigarh: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that the state government will soon implement the 'Haryana Aatmanirbhar Textile Policy 2022-25' in the state. While this will help in giving wings to the textile industry in the state, MSMEs will also get a boost.



The Deputy CM, who also holds the charge of Industries and Commerce Department, said today that the state government is coming up with 'Haryana Aatmanirbhar Textile Policy 2022-25' to promote textiles. He said that it is our endeavour that more and more youth of the state should join MSMEs so that they themselves become employable and are able to provide employment to other youths also.

Chautala said that in the last few years, investors are coming forward to set up industries in the state, as the government has taken several major steps to improve the industrial environment, due to which the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also recognized Haryana for the remarkable work being done in the field of MSME. In this field, where the state has got the third position at the national level, Haryana has also been ranked in the top achievers category in the fifth edition of 'State Ease of Doing Business' released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, which is a matter of pride for any state.

He said that Haryana Government's commitment to provide a conducive ecosystem to the industries has resulted in Haryana getting excellent ranking in Ease of Doing Business, Ease of Logistics and Export Readiness. Apart from this, the state has been ranked first in Export Readiness Index (Land Closed Category)-2021 and second in 'Logistics is Across Different Status Survey'-2021.