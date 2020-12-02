Haryana to include Yoga as separate subject in school curriculum from upcoming session

Chandigarh: Haryana is all set to include Yoga in the School Curriculum as a separate subject in all government schools across the State from the next academic session commencing April 1, 2021. The decision which aims to inculcate the habit of yoga among the students right from the very beginning would also make Haryana perhaps the first State in the country to make Yoga as a part of studies in the schools.



This was informed in the meeting of Haryana Yog Parishad held under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Wednesday. Several other significant decisions were also taken in the meeting which was also attended by Health and Home Minister Anil Vij and Yoga Guru Baba Ram Dev who is also the Brand Ambassador of Haryana for the promotion of Yoga and Ayurveda in the State. It was informed in the meeting that apart from Moral education, Yoga is already being taught to the students from the academic session 2016-17. But, taking a step ahead now it has been decided to make Yoga a compulsory or optional subject in the school curriculum and the Department of School Education has constituted a Committee for this purpose. It was also informed that the subject curriculum would be designed in such a way that it would have both theoretical and practical content on the pattern of Physical Education so that besides education, students could also get training in Yoga.

Khattar said that the aim of the State Government is to take Yoga at the grass root level and encourage the people to make Yoga as part of their lifestyle. For this, Yog and Vyayamshalas and other adequate infrastructure is being made available at the village level. He also directed the Development and Panchayats Department to put up a proposal within a week for the setting up of 1000 more Yogshalas in the State.

He also directed the Department of AYUSH to take up the matter on priority basis for the setting up of Wellness Centres at the Yogshalas under the State Scheme and finalize the preventive activities to be taken up in these Centres at the earliest. He said that focus should be given on promoting Yoga and naturopathy so as to minimize the dependency on medicine.

It was decided in the meeting that to further encourage the people to make Yoga an integral part of their life, 'Yog Prashikshan Diwas' would be organized on the first Sunday of every month under the aegis of Haryana Yog Parishad.