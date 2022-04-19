Haryana to hold 400th Parkashotsav of Guru Teg Bahadur on April 23

Chandigarh: Haryana government will hold a grand and divine event on the 400th Prakashotsav at Panipat on Sunday. A team of the Haryana Government led by the Minister of State for Sports Minister and Youth Affairs Sandeep Singh has brought holy water from Golden Temple, Amritsar for the divine event.

The team including Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia and Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Dr. Amit Agrawal firstly paid obeisance at the Golden Temple and gave the programme invitation at Sri Darbar Sahib. Sandeep Singh said that on April 24, the 400th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji would be celebrated in a grand manner in Sector-13, 17 of Panipat.

"We really feel fortunate as we got a chance to bring this holy water to Haryana. Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, the State Government has been celebrating the birth and death anniversary of the Gurus of all religions in a grand manner and now the 400th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji is being celebrated," said Singh.

Known for his artillery skills and being the protector of the weak, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji traveled across the country preaching Sri Guru Nanak Dev's teachings. Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji composed 116 shabads and 15 ragas, and his teachings have been included in the Adi Granth. As the 400th Prakashotsav is being celebrated with much fervor and religious zeal, let's look back on some of his quotes and the teachings derived from them.