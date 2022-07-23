Haryana to go for PRI polls in Sept

chandigarh: Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh said that after the issuance of the notification by the Development and Panchayats Department, the general elections of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) will be held in the state as per the

schedule in the month of September.

The State Election Commissioner said this in a meeting held with the District Deputy Commissioner and other senior officials in Rewari on Saturday. Singh said that the Haryana State Election Commission is determined to conduct fair and transparent elections.

The election of panches will be done by ballot paper while the election of Zilla Parishad members, Panchayat Samiti members and sarpanch will be done through EVMs.

Giving directions to repair the government machinery, he said that it is important to maintain peace and order during the elections of Panchayati Raj Institutions. All officers and employees shall discharge their duty by not being biased and strictly following the rules and act of Panchayati Raj elections.

He said that tight security arrangements should be ensured at sensitive and very sensitive booths. Illegal supply of liquor should be strictly monitored during

elections.

He directed to make arrangements in time for the election material which is to be purchased at the local level. He said that the EVM machines should be

operated and checked so that there is no problem during the election.

The educational qualification of the contesting candidates should be taken care of and it should be ensured that no ineligible candidate contests the election.

He said that necessary action should be ensured well in time so that no names of any deceased person shall remain in the voter list.