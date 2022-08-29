'Haryana to draft plan for installation of CCTVs in all cities'

chandigarh: Amid keeping a check on the state's crime graph, Haryana government will draft a plan for the installation of a robust CCTV surveillance system in all cities.



This was stated by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal while presiding over a meeting held here on Monday.

The Chief Secretary directed the officers to finalise comprehensive components required for technology solutions for setting up surveillance in cities. Besides this, he further directed the officers concerned to prepare a plan for a traffic management system, finalising uniform specifications of the tender for the installation of e-surveillance, and CCTV cameras.

A comprehensive study of various new and unique initiatives is essential for document preparation.

For this, presentations on various aspects such as challenges and drawbacks should be taken in coordination with the officers handling such projects in different cities

like Faridabad, Karnal, and Gurugram.

He also directed the officers to study the Chandigarh and Delhi models for this robust surveillance system.