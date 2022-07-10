Haryana to constitute Backward Classes Commission afresh, says CM Khattar

chandigarh: Baba Makhan Shah Labana and Baba Lakhi Shah Vanjara Jayanti celebrations were held in a grand manner in the holy land of Kurukshetra on Sunday. On this occasion, Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the State Government is constituting the Backward Classes Commission afresh. After its formation, this Commission will also take care of all the problems of the community. It will be ensured that the beneficiaries get the benefits of all the schemes through the Commission.



Khattar said that Lohgarh, the capital of Baba Banda Singh, will be developed and the inclusion of Baba Lakhi Shah Vanjara's name will also be ensured. He said that some people of this community come under Scheduled Castes and some are in backward class, we have written to the central government forwarding the communities demands. The Chief Minister appealed that only those who are more vulnerable in the society should be included in Scheduled Castes.

Khattar announced that a community centre will be built in the name of Lakhi Shah Vanjara in the municipality of Kurukshetra. He directed to identify a place for Labana Bhawan. He directed the Deputy Commissioners that any square, community centre or educational institution in the districts where the people of the community live should be named after Baba Makhan Shah Labana and Baba Lakhi Shah Vanjara. The Chief Minister said that where the people of the community require land, the proposal will have to be passed at the local level. If such a proposal is received, they will act on it immediately.

The Chief Minister said that Vanjara community is very hardworking and sincere. As living in a different culture in the whole country, this society is maintaining its unique identity.

The Chief Minister said that we have taken the initiative to uplift the last person standing in the queue. In order to bring the nomadic castes into the mainstream of society, their families have been given Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP).