'Haryana to come up with schemes to raise income of poor families'

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that Haryana Government will come up with new schemes in the coming days to increase the income of poor families. Along with this, old schemes will also be reviewed. The goal of the government is to deliver the benefits of the schemes to the last person standing in the line. The second phase of Antyodaya Melas will start across the state from January 7. In the first phase 156 fairs were organized. In this, 90,000 out of 1.5 lakh families took part. The loans of many people who came to these Melas have also been approved. The purpose of this melas is to encourage poor families to take up employment.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with Additional Deputy Commissioners across the state at Haryana Niwas on Tuesday. During this, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister V Umashankar and all the Deputy Commissioners were connected virtually.

During the meeting, while giving instructions to the Additional Deputy Commissioners, the Chief Minister said that the Parivar Pehchan Patra is being appreciated not only in the state but it is being discussed all over the country. People from other states are coming to study this model. He said that all ADCs should carry out this job with sensitivity. Everyone's goal is to help the poor and needy families advance, he added. Different ideas should be worked on related to this so that the goal can be achieved in a time-bound manner. He further said that efforts have to be made to make the entire district self-reliant, take the youth, not towards jobs but towards employment, so that they are in the line of job givers instead of job seekers.

The Chief Minister said that the work of the third phase of Parivar Pehchan Patra has been completed. The work on the fourth phase will start soon. In the coming days, the benefits of many schemes will be delivered through this.

He said that for those who are above 55 years and want to do work, special provisions will be made in any scheme for them. Khattar said that the Higher Education Department should take steps to inculcate the spirit of social service and environmental protection among the students.