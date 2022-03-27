Haryana to begin wheat procurement from April 1

Chandigarh: The procurement of wheat will begin from April 1 in various mandis of the State. Apart from this, the purchase of gram and barley will also be procured at the minimum support price.

An official spokesperson said that the procurement of wheat, gram, and barley will start from April 1 during the Rabi procurement season in Haryana, while the work of procurement of mustard has been started. According to the decision of the Government, the procurement of wheat will begin from April 1 and will continue till May 15, 2022. During the Rabi procurement season 2022-23, mandis and procurement centres have been opened in the state for procuring wheat, gram, barley and mustard at the minimum support price.

He said that the concerned departments have been directed to make necessary arrangements for all the procurement processes in the mandis. During the procurement process, preparations are being made on a large scale to ensure that the farmers coming to the mandis do not face any inconvenience.

The spokesperson said that for this Rabi season, the minimum support price for wheat is Rs. 2,015 per quintal, gram Rs. 5,230 per quintal, the minimum support price of barley Rs. 1,635 per quintal and mustard Rs. 5,050 per quintal has been fixed. Wheat will be procured by the Food and Supplies Department, Hafed, Haryana Warehousing Corporation, and Food Corporation of India. The procurement of gram will be done by Hafed, the procurement of mustard by Hafed and Haryana Warehousing Corporation and the purchase of barley will be done jointly by the Food Corporation of India, Hafed, and Haryana Warehousing Corporation.