Haryana to be developed as tourism hub, says CM Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar today said that tourism is a great tool for youth to change ideology as well as culture. The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone of the first Tourist Facilitation Centre in



Panchkula today.

The Chief Minister said that by introducing sports and other adventure activities in tourism Haryana can be developed as a tourism hub. He said that tourism is a source of income in many countries and the world. At the time of Corona, there was a change in the income and mindset of the people of many countries and they are now recovering from the economic crisis.

The Chief Minister said that hills like Morni are being developed into an adventure destination. Along with this, activities like water sports, air sports, boating, paragliding etc. are being started in Tikkar Tal on World Tourist Day. With the efforts of the government, tourism is being increased in the hilly and forest areas of Haryana besides Faridabad and

Gurugram.

Khattar said that the first Tourist Facilitation Centre has been opened in Panchkula and more such centres will be opened soon. The Chief Minister also launched a City Tour Bus Service - "Scenic Tour Package." This bus will run twice a week and will cover Panchkula, Kalka, Mansa Devi, Nada

Sahib etc.

He said that such activities would strengthen the economic condition of the region and increase employment opportunities.

Khattar said that Morni-Tikkar Taal will mark its own identity on the country's map. Now the tourists passing through Haryana will be attracted to the exciting water and aero sports started at Tikkar Taal.

He said that after Goa, water sports activities are being started in Tikkar Taal in North India.

The CM said that the facility of paragliding in Tikkar Taal would also be started soon, some formalities are yet to be completed, which would be completed soon.

He further informed that an agreement has been signed with the company for organising hot balloon

activity in Pinjore, which will also start soon.