Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test to be conducted on January 2 & 3 next year

Chandigarh: Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) will be conducted on January 2 and January 3, 2021 (Saturday-Sunday) by Board of School Education Haryana as directed by the Directorate, Secondary Education, Haryana. Detailed information regaring the examination is available on the official website of the board www.bseh.org.in.



Giving information in this regard, an official spokesperson said that the online application for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test website www.bseh.org.in can be submitted from November 16, 2020 (4:00 pm) to December 4, 2020 (12:00 midnight).

He further informed that after depositing the online application and examination fee, the candidate should be sure to take a print of the confirmation page.

He said that candidates can also correct their name, father's name, mother's name, date of birth, photo-identity proof-based Aadhaar number and selection of subject (Level 2 and 3) from December 5 to December 8, 2020. He informed that no change / improvement / correction will be allowed in the level, caste category and physically challenged option. Applications received by fax, e-mail, letter etc through other means will not be entertained.

He further explained that if a candidate makes more than one application for one level, then his application / candidature will be cancelled.

The official further said that the candidates should keep visiting the website www.bseh.org.in regularly for the latest updates so that they are not deprived of any important and necessary information.