Haryana tableau on sports to be showcased in Rajpath parade

Chandigarh: On Republic Day this year, the tableau of the state of Haryana will be seen showcasing the pride of India in the field of sports in the tableau to be displayed on the Rajpath. Prepared on the theme of 'Haryana- Number One in Sports', a host of international level sportspersons will be seen on the Haryana tableau.



Prior to this, in the year 2017, tableau of Haryana on the theme of 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' was selected.

It is a matter of great privilege and honour that sportspersons from Haryana, a state with only 1.3 percent geographical area and 2.09 percent population of the country, have participated in many national and international sports competitions, including the prestigious Olympic Games and brought laurels to the country, said an official spokesperson on Saturday.

Out of a total of 7 medals won by India in Tokyo Olympics-2020, Haryana sportspersons won 4 medals, including the lone gold medal in the individual category. As a token of honour, the Haryana Government honoured the sportspersons of the state who participated in the Tokyo Olympics with a cash prize of Rs 25.40 crore.

Similarly, the sportspersons of Haryana, who brought laurels to the country in Tokyo Paralympics 2020, were also honoured with cash prizes of Rs 28.15 crore.

Besides Tokyo Olympics and Tokyo Paralympics -2020, the sportspersons of Haryana won 4 medals out of a total of 6 medals won by India in Olympic- 2012 and one medal out of India's two medals in Olympic- 2016.