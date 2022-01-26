Haryana tableau featuring sports centre of attraction at Rajpath R-Day parade

Chandigarh: The celebrations of 73rd Republic Day held at Rajpath in New Delhi on Wednesday witnessed the 'Sports power of Haryana', as the State's tableau featured international sportspersons who have brought laurels for the country and state not only at the national but global level as well.



In the R-Day celebrations when Haryana's tableau displayed on the Rajpath, showcased the pride of India in the field of sports, the spectators felt as if some international sports competition was being held in front of them, in which Indian players hoisted the tricolour by waving the flag of victory and raised India's honour on the world stage.

The biggest feature of this tableau featuring the sports theme was the presence of many international-level players including Yogeshwar Dutt, Bajrang Punia, Kumari Rani Rampal and Sumit Antil. These players have brought laurels to the country by winning medals in the Olympics, Asian and Commonwealth Games.

The special thing is that Haryana is not only the first in the country in the performance of its players at international events, but is also ahead in the country in terms of awarding the highest award money to its players.

The Haryana Tableau was divided into two parts, the front part consisted of horses and a conch. The horses pulling the chariot symbolize 'Vijay Rath' from the Mahabharata. The conch placed here is a symbol of Lord Krishna's conch shell. The second part of the tableau is divided into four parts. In the first part, in the arena built on the lines of the Olympic Games, two wrestlers are seen giving demonstrations of wrestling bout on the mat. On the rear two parts, 10 famous sportspersons of Haryana of international level were seen standing.

On the posterior side of the tableau was a life-size replica of Olympian Neeraj Chopra in javelin throwing posture. On both sides of the Tableau, the activities of sportspersons from selected sports including Boxing, Weight-lifting, Shooting, Discus-Throw and Hockey were depicted.

In this year's Republic Day celebrations, the tableau of Haryana was specially selected to showcase the pride of India in the field of sports that has increased the country's pride in international sports competitions. Prepared on the theme of 'Haryana - Number One in Sports', Haryana's tableau emerged as a symbol of honour and pride for not only Haryana but for India too.