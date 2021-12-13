Haryana second in LEADS 2021 index

Chandigarh: Taking a giant leap in the Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) report recently released by the Department of Commerce under the aegis of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoC), Haryana bagged the second position in the LEADS 2021 index.



Proactive policies, well-developed infrastructure, and responsive Government driven services have not only helped Haryana to emerge as one of the top performers in the LEADS 2021 index but also to get an increase of four places as compared to its sixth position in the 2019 index.

Efficiency in logistics would contribute to building 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and making India a 5 trillion Dollar Economy.

The Logistics, Warehousing and Retail Policy-2019 formulated by Haryana is among one of the most pivotal steps taken for improving the logistics ecosystem within the State. Haryana making a new entry in the top three rankings at the second position, certainly highlights the fact that stakeholders in Haryana have exhibited higher confidence in existing infrastructure and services compared to Punjab, hence the jump in ranking vis a vis earlier year.

The State has secured the highest score for several indicators including Quality of Warehousing Infrastructure, Timeliness of Cargo Delivery during Transportation, Operating and Regulatory Environment, and Efficiency of Regulatory Services.