Haryana roadshow at Dubai evokes enthusiastic response

Chandigarh: In a bid to promote Haryana as a leading investment destination, Invest Haryana Roadshow was organized in Dubai on Tuesday. The Roadshow which was organized under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar drew an overwhelmingly enthusiastic response from the business community of the UAE.



Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister DS Dhesi, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department Anand Mohan Sharan, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and Chairman HSIIDC V Umashankar, MD HSIIDC Vikas Gupta accompanied the Chief Minister.

During the Roadshow marketing of key marque projects such as the Global City at Gurugram, Integrated Multi-Modal Logistics Hub at Nangal Chaudhary, Integrated Aviation Hub and Integrated Manufacturing Cluster at Hisar, and Electronics Manufacturing Cluster at Sohna was done.

In his inaugural address, the Chief Minister spoke about different initiatives such as sector-focused investor-friendly policies, GIS land bank, investor facilitation cell, single roof clearance mechanism, time-bound delivery of services, grievance redressal system etc. which have been undertaken by the State so as to emerge as a leading destination of choice for investors and to create a seamless business environment.

Khattar also shared his vision of developing the State with an intensive focus on modern technology fields, future-oriented industries, low carbon green infrastructure and ease of living.

He also highlighted the economic and cultural relationship between UAE and India. He also invited the UAE-based investment community to invest in the different projects of the State and further build long-lasting bonds on the seeds of trust and cooperation between the State and UAE.

The Roadshow was kicked off with a Welcome Address by the Consul General, Consulate General of India, Dubai Aman Puri, followed by opening remarks and context setting address by Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Commerce Anand Mohan Sharan. Later, MD HSIIDC Vikas Gupta gave a detailed presentation on the key investment opportunities in Haryana.

In the presentation it was highlighted how Haryana with its unique strategic locational advantage, robust industrial infrastructure of 34 Industrial Model Townships and Industrial Estates spread over 28,540 acres, strong connectivity, robust policy frameworks and a large pool of skilled manpower has emerged as one of India's most industrialized states and a leader in the Automobile, IT/ITeS, Electronics, Food Processing, Logistics and Textile sectors.

Key Mega Projects of Haryana such as Global City, a mixed land use township being developed over approx. 1080 acres in Gurugram with the aim of redefining the concept of urban development and what cities of the future shall look like through its sustainability-focused future-oriented infrastructure planning and design, the Integrated Multi Modal Logistics Hub being developed over 886 acres at Nangal Chaudhary to provide efficient, end-to-end logistics services to the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor and facilitate economic activity between NCR /Northern States and Mumbai port, the Integrated Aviation Hub being developed at Hisar over 7200 acres and the Integrated Manufacturing Cluster being developed over 300 acres in the vicinity of the Aviation Hub, and the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster being established at IMT Sohna were highlighted amongst others. Different opportunities available for investment in the Industrial Estates and Sector-specific clusters such as food parks etc. were also highlighted.

During his Dubai visit, the Chief Minister conducted a detailed discussion on the Key Investment Opportunities in the State with the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds in Abu Dhabi. The discussion focused on promoting Haryana as a leading investment destination and marketing key marque projects of the State such as the Global City at Gurugram, Integrated Multi-Modal Logistics Hub at Nangal Chaudhary, Integrated Aviation Hub and the Integrated Manufacturing Cluster at Hisar among others.