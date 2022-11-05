Haryana reduced stubble burning, says Agriculture Min JP Dalal

Chandigarh: Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister JP Dalal condemned the statement made by the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal on the issue of increasing pollution in Delhi NCR. He said that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal frequently makes false statements on Haryana. Whereas the truth is that Haryana has made tireless efforts to reduce the incidents of stubble burning.



Speaking at the press conference on Friday, Dalal said that it is unfortunate that Arvind Kejriwal holds the Central Government and Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, accountable for any issue that arises in Delhi.

He stated that Arvind Kejriwal's attitude is such that he can even claim that people in Delhi have the false illusion regarding pollution.

JP Dalal said that Arvind Kejriwal earlier used to speak about farmers of both Punjab and Haryana states that they burn stubble, but now he only blames Haryana, which is absolutely unfair.

The truth is completely opposite to the claim of Arvind Kejriwal regarding the situation of stubble burning in Punjab, which has witnessed an unprecedented spike in straw burning cases.

Dalal also targeted the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann stated that the farmers of Haryana are annoyed with the statement given by him regarding the incidents of stubble burning in Haryana. However, today the Chief Minister of Punjab has taken at least responsibility and admitted that the incidents of stubble burning have not been properly managed in Punjab.has increased in Haryana.

On the other hand, Punjab government has alleged that in order to hide its failures, the centre government is accusing Punjab of spreading pollution by burning stubble. During a press conference here at Punjab Bhawan, Punjab Cabinet Ministers Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer lashing out at the centre government on the issue said that the centre government is highlighting the issue of stubble burning to divert people's attention from the unfortunate incident that took place in Gujarat.