Haryana ranks third in field of MSMEs, PM gives away awards

Chandigarh: Haryana has been ranked third at the national level for the remarkable work done by the state government in the field of MSMEs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave this award to Haryana, at the 'MSME National Award' function organized under the Entrepreneur-India programme by the Ministry of MSME, Government of India, in New Delhi on Thursday. Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Principal Secretary, Commerce and Industry Department Vijayendra Kumar was present on this occasion. Haryana is included in the top 3 states of the country in the field of MSME. The industrial policies of Haryana were highly praised on this occasion.



Two MSMEs of Haryana have also received awards in this programme. Among these, Dr. Harjinder Kaur Talwar got the first prize in the small service enterprise of women category and Rishabh Gupta got the third position in the overall category of manufacturing micro-enterprise.

In response to a question asked by media persons after receiving the award, the Deputy Chief Minister extended gratitude towards Prime Minister Modi and the Ministry of MSME, Government of India, for recognizing the efforts made by the Haryana Government to promote the development of the State MSMEs. He said that along with big industries, Haryana remains among the top-performing states in terms of medium and small-scale industries. I congratulate all the entrepreneurs of the state for this achievement. It has always been our resolve that new industries should be set up in the state, they should be developed and our youth should get maximum employment.

He said that Haryana has made rapid economic development in the last few years and our MSMEs have made a special contribution in this. There are about 9.7 lakh MSMEs in the state which contribute to the pacing economy.