Haryana ranked fastest growing state

Chandigarh: Haryana has been ranked as the fastest growing state in the NITI Aayog's Sustainable Development Goal Index 2020-2021. Sanyukta Samaddar, Adviser, NITI Aayog, stated this during a workshop which was chaired by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar held here on Tuesday. Swarna Jayanti Haryana Institute for Fiscal Management (SJHIFM) had organized the workshop.



On this occasion, Khattar released Haryana Sustainable Development Goals Index 2020-21 and Haryana Provisional SDG District Index 2021 and congratulated Finance Department and SJHIFM for their efforts in this regard. He further encouraged the Institute and all link departments to work in close coordination for the release of the subsequent edition as well. Khattar said in his address that since 2015 through the SDG Index development priorities have been set for every State under which they are given 17 goals to achieve desired targets, he was happy that Haryana is swiftly walking on this pace and all the parameters fixed for achieving SDG goals 2030 are being implemented in a phased manner in the State.

"It is because of the zeal and enthusiasm shown by every wing of the state government that Haryana has been ranked as the fastest growing state in the NITI Aayog's Sustainable Development Goal Index 2020-2021. Also, in the future as well, we will leave no stone unturned to bag the first position in the rest of the parameters too," said the Chief Minister. He further informed that through State Government's ambitious Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme, a survey has been done to identify families having the lowest annual incomes and once a family has been identified, then under Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana (MMAPUY), it would be ensured that the family's income is enhanced up to Rs.1 lakh per annum and later to Rs. 1.8 lakh per annum by providing skill training and employment or financial assistance for setting up their own business.

He said that the present State Government aims to make every family Atmanirbhar and he hopes that the Administrative wing of the State Government will certainly take Haryana further on the development track set under SDG.