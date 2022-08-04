Haryana Police arrests illegal arms manufacturer from Raj; 4 dozen country-made pistols recovered
Chandigarh: Haryana Police on Thursday arrested a man allegedly involved in manufacturing and selling illegal weapons from Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, a spokesperson said.
He said the police recovered 48 country-made pistols, 17 cartridges and material used in making weapons from his possession.
Accused Tahir is a resident of Daulatpur in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, a Haryana Police spokesperson said here.
"He used to make illegal weapons at home and sell them for Rs 4,000 to 5,000 each. Apart from making new weapons, he used to repair the old ones for a long time," the spokesperson said.
Police had on February 28 arrested one Hanuman alias Kalia and recovered an illegal weapon and some cartridges from him.
"During interrogation, Kalia disclosed the name of another accused involved in supplying illegal arms. Based on the information and other leads, police have so far arrested six accused in this case, from whom 79 illegal weapons, 25 cartridges and a huge quantity of material used in making these weapons have been recovered," the spokesperson said.
A case has been registered. Further investigation is underway so that the names of the others involved in this network can be ascertained, he said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Mamata leaves for Delhi to attend Niti Aayog prog, meeting with PM...4 Aug 2022 11:28 AM GMT
Mephedrone worth Rs 1,400 crore seized near Mumbai; chemistry...4 Aug 2022 11:25 AM GMT
Haryana Police arrests illegal arms manufacturer from Raj; 4 dozen...4 Aug 2022 11:21 AM GMT
CJI sets in motion process of appointing successor, recommends Justice...4 Aug 2022 10:00 AM GMT
Adani Enterprises signs pact with Israel Innovation Authority4 Aug 2022 9:47 AM GMT