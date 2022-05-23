Haryana: PM Modi to meet beneficiaries of central govt welfare schemes on May 31

Chandigarh: As part of the series of programmes being organized under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact directly with the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes of the Central Government on May 31. The Prime Minister will connect with the Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, MPs, MLAs and public representatives of the states from Shimla through the virtual medium.



The Prime Minister will assess the impact of these schemes and also take suggestions from the beneficiaries on how these schemes can be improved. Selected beneficiaries from all the districts of Haryana will participate in this programme while the Prime Minister will interact with the beneficiaries of one or two districts of Haryana.

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today held a meeting with Additional Chief Secretaries, Heads of Departments and Deputy Commissioners regarding this programme through video conferencing. He directed the officers to make proper arrangements to successfully conduct this programme.

Deputy Commissioners participated in the meeting through Video Conferencing.

The Chief Secretary directed the officers to complete all the preparations regarding this programme. Ministers, MPs, MLAs will be present in the programme to be held at the district level, while the Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar will attend the state-level programme as the Chief Guest.

Beneficiaries of schemes from all the districts of Haryana will join the programme and give their views. In this programme the ease of living brought by various beneficiary-oriented schemes will be understood.

People's views will be taken to improve the schemes and the aspirations of 2047, the golden jubilee year of freedom of citizens, will be discussed. Beneficiaries of 13 central government schemes will be included in this programme.

These schemes include Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Poshan Abhiyaan, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Jal Jeevan Mission and AMRUT, Pradhanmantri Svanidhi Yojana, One Nation-One Ration Card, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Center and Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.