Haryana: Over 200 banned in public places, says CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that in view of the possibility of increasing cases of Omicron in the State, for the safety of the people, from January 1, 2022, both doses of vaccination have been made mandatory for entry in all institutions related to the public sector. Along with this, gathering of more than 200 people in public places, other programmes and movement of the public from 11 pm to 5 am will be strictly banned.

The Chief Minister was presiding over the Covid review meeting on Friday. He said that in order to curb the influence of Omicron, it is necessary that people should be made more and more aware. Special attention should be paid to ensure vaccination and it will be for everyone to get their vaccination done. The Health Department should complete all its preparations to deal with Covid cases. Wherever necessary, essential arrangements should be ensured. The Chief Minister said that on December 23, more than one lakh people got the second dose of Covid vaccine. Apart from this, 30-32 thousand patients are being tested daily by the department and those found positive are being sent for genome sequencing.

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister D.S. Dhesi, Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department P.K. Das, Additional Chief Secretary, Education Department Mahaveer Singh, Principal Secretary, Medical Education and Research Department G. Anupama, Additional Principal Secretary to CM Amit Agrawal and many officers were present during the meeting.