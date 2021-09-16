Haryana orders investigations after 7 kids die of mysterious fever in two villages of Palwal

Chandigarh: Haryana government on Wednesday ordered epidemiological investigations in Chilli and Chilla villages of Palwal district, in coordination with the World Health Organisation, to ascertain the cause behind the death of seven children of mysterious fever in the past 3 weeks.



After a house-to-house survey conducted by the teams of the state Health Department, the probable cause of the outbreak of fever that killed seven kids, 2 below the age of 5 and five others above 5, could be unhygienic conditions and illegal piped drinking water connections.

"However, we will be able to comment on the final cause of death only after completion of epidemiological investigations," said Rajeev Arora, Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department, Haryana.

Panic has gripped villagers after children suddenly started reporting ill with high fever and seven of them succumbing to the disease in the past 20 days.

Arora said that information regarding suspected fever deaths among children in Chilli and Chilla was received by the district officials, and to assess the ground situation, District Rapid Response Team was activated by the Civil Surgeon and sent to the affected areas.

An Epidemiological investigation was ordered in coordination with WHO representative, he added.

Arora elaborated that the population of the affected villages Chilli & Chilla is 2,947 and 763 with a total of 186 & 72 households respectively. The outbreak started on September 9.

The Rapid Response Team visited the affected area on September 12 to investigate the outbreak and a household survey was done wherever deaths were reported. Furthermore, as per ongoing Epidemiological Investigation, House to House active case search for fever cases is being done and total of 1,089 houses have been visited and checked till yesterday (Tuesday).

Besides this, all antilarval activities like fogging, water bodies checking, etc are ongoing in the affected area.

Meanwhile, as per the laboratory findings of the area there are all negative reports of 175 Malaria Blood Slides, negative reports of 250 RDT Malaria test reports, non-reactive 12 Dengue ELISA samples, negative reports of 64 RTPCR COVID-19 tests and negative reports of 50 COVID-19 Antigen test.

Elaborating on the probable reason for the outbreak he said that the officials found leakage in the pipeline of drinking water and officials of the Public Health Department have been instructed to repair it at the earliest.

A temporary medical camp has been set up in the area & cases are being treated symptomatically and referred as per the severity.

Some deaths may be due to pneumonia and gastroenteritis as per records of Nalhad Medical College.

Health Department is putting all possible efforts to control the situation in the affected area and as of date, the situation is under control. We are keeping a strict vigil on the situation, added Arora.