Haryana, Odisha announce lockdown in entire state

Chandigarh: Amid a sharp surge in coronavirus cases, the Haryana government on Sunday announced imposition of a week-long lockdown in the entire state beginning May 3. Earlier, a weekend curfew was enforced in nine districts -- Gurugram, Faridabad, Panchkula, Sonipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad -- from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday.



"From May 3, there will be a 7-day long lockdown in the entire state," Haryana's Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said in a tweet.

Chief Minister M L Khattar held meetings with the district administration officials in Sirsa, Kurukshetra, Sonipat and Bhiwani on steps to check spread of the infection. Replying to a question of reporters, Khattar said there is no need for people to panic.

He said everyone must follow COVID-related guidelines.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government on Sunday declared a 14-day lockdown from May 5 to contain the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the state, an official order said.

In a video message, Chief Secretary SC Mahapatra said the lockdown will be imposed in the entire state from May 5 (5 am) till May 19.

Along with the lockdown, the weekend shutdown in urban areas will also be in force till May 15, he said.

Under weekened shutdown, except for medical outlets and hospitals everything else are completely prohibited.

"Even though nobody wanted this strict enforcement, the government has imposed lockdown to protect people and their lives from the pandemic," Mahapatra said.