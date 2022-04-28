Haryana new destination for pharma business: Chief Secy

chandigarh: Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Thursday said that Haryana has emerged as an ideal destination for new pharmaceutical businesses to flourish. He said that to attract pharma sector investment, the state government is providing various fiscal incentives through pharmaceutical policy.

While welcoming around 200 companies participating in the Pharma Tech Expo-2022 and Lab Tech Expo- 2022, Chief Secretary said that under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister, Sh. Manohar Lal, Haryana is committed to providing a hassle-free business environment for investors.

While speaking as the Chief Guest at the Pharma Tech Expo-2022 and Lab Tech Expo- 2022, Sanjeev Kaushal said that this expo aims to woo business opportunities for every participant. Such expos certainly give a golden opportunity to every participant to get first-hand knowledge about innovations, maximizing the potential for optimum unitization of equipment, Kaushal added.

"During the COVID-19 Pandemic, Pharma and Lab Sector did an outstanding job, highlighting 'Every challenge is an opportunity. Also, despite many challenges, the Pharma sector in Haryana is flourishing at a rapid pace," Kaushal said.

The Chief Secretary also lauded the Trade Fair Authority Haryana for organizing expos in Chandigarh as usually the expos are organized in Gurugram and Faridabad. Earlier, Kaushal formally inaugurated the Pharma Tech Expo-2022 and Lab Tech Expo- 2022 commencing from today till April 30 at Parade Ground, Sector 17, Chandigarh where more than 200 companies will be exhibiting their goods. Out of these 200 companies, over 40 companies are from Haryana.

In her address, Chief Administrator, Trade Fair Authority of Haryana, Dr. G. Anupama said that in Haryana favourable ecosystem is being provided to every investor for setting up medical and pharmaceutical devices industry.

"The State's Pharma exports figures are around Rs.1500 crore in the year 2021. Besides this, Haryana is a leading state in terms of Ease of Doing Business. Pharma Tech Expo-2022 which is being organized under the banner of Trade Fair Authority of Haryana in collaboration with Engineering Export Promotion Council of India and Pharma Technology Index.com Pvt. Ltd. aims to bring together people from across the globe to one destination," G Anupama said.

Meanwhile, lauding efforts of Haryana for organizing the expo, Joint Director General of Foreign Trade, Government of India, Suvidh Shah said that the Pharmaceutical industry is one of the fastest-growing industrial sectors and India is among the leading countries in producing generic drugs.

Director-General, Industries and Commerce Department, Mandip Singh Brar also shared their views.