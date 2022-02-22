Haryana narcotics control bureau ready with roadmap to curb drug trafficking

Chandigarh: Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau, which has been constituted for the prevention and control of drug trafficking in Haryana, has prepared a roadmap from the village, ward-level to the state level.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal was presiding over the State Apex Committee meeting held today in this regard. In the meeting, Kaushal said that Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau would coordinate with various departments for the prevention of drug abuse as per the aim of the State Government and spread information in this regard by conducting awareness campaigns.

The Chief Secretary said that the objective of the government is to prevent and control drug smuggling and to rehabilitate drug addicts. For this, the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau should prepare an institutional structure, in which the senior officers of all the concerned departments should also be involved, so that the schemes can be implemented in this direction with uniformity.

Giving instructions, he said that the Bureau should conduct scientific, social and psychological studies in collaboration with various universities of the state to prepare a policy and effective strategy for rehabilitation. For this, soon the draft of terms and conditions should be prepared and finalised. Besides this, periodic evaluation reports of the work being done by the Bureau should also be prepared. He said that youth clubs set up by the Sports and Youth Affairs Department should also be included in the awareness campaign.

In the meeting, Additional Director General of Police, Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau, Panchkula Shrikant Jadhav informed that mission teams have been formulated from village-ward level to state-level for the prevention of drugs. The main objective of these teams will be to trace drug addicts, thereafter, enter their data in the mobile application, to make substantial efforts so as to counsel and rehabilitate addicts and to spread awareness in this regard. He said that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been prepared for the Inquiry Officers to investigate the cases

under the NDPS Act.