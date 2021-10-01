Haryana mulls unique scheme to encourage mountaineers

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar said that a unique scheme for mountaineering would be formulated for the school students of Haryana. Under this, the student who will climb any one of the 10 highest peaks of the mountains will be given an cash reward of Rs 5 lakh.



The Chief Minister said this while interacting before flagging off a mountaineering team of school students here today.

The Chief Minister said that in the series of 75th Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a team of 75 students and teachers from various government schools of the state in collaboration with the School Education Department and National Adventure Club, Chandigarh, will go for mountaineering to Mount Yunam, located at a height of 6111 meters in the Lahaul region of Himachal Pradesh.

He said that Haryana is the first state in the country which is known as a sports hub. The players of Haryana have brought maximum number of medals in Olympics and Paralympics. Therefore, a scheme will also be chalked out for mountaineers on the lines of sports.

The Chief Minister said that in reality life is not limited to education as extracurricular activities help the students to generate new ideas and also increase their knowledge.

The more one participates in such activities of mountaineering on Mount Yunam, the more one will be successful in life, said the Chief Minister.