Haryana, Himachal MLAs and MPs sign Murmu's nomination
new delhi/chandigarh: The MPs and MLAs of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh also signed the nomination proposal for the nomination of NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu for the Presidential election at Haryana Niwas here on Thursday in the presence of the Chief Ministers of both the states.
Later, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while interacting with mediapersons, said that the chief ministers of the states have been called to Delhi on Friday. When asked about the results of Urban Local Bodies elections, he said that he is grateful to the people of the state who have elected BJP and JJP in majority in the civic polls. He said that we are moving ahead in the elections. In this election our alliance has got almost 60 per cent votes. He said that the Congress had already left the field and run away. Now gradually the Congress is being removed from every state and we are moving forward. Khattar said that the central leadership has praised our alliance for these election results. Even before this, they had also praised for Rajya Sabha elections.
Our organization works from below the booth level and gives information about public welfare schemes to every voter. Earlier, the CM welcomed Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Himachal Pradesh MPs and MLAs on their arrival in Haryana.
As directed by BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, two Cabinet ministers of Odisha Jagannath Saraka and Tukuni Sahu also signed the nomination papers of Murmu.
