Haryana hiked farmers' compensation by 50% since 2014, doctors' recruitment up 7 times

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that the interests of farmers are paramount for the state government and while being aware of their interests as soon as the government took charge in the year 2014, the compensation amount for crop damage was increased from Rs 10,000 per acre to Rs 12,000 and in this financial year it has been increased again to Rs. 15,000 per acre.



The Chief Minister was replying to the discussion on Governor's address during the Haryana Vidhan Sabha session today. He said that an amount of Rs. 5,61, 11, 57,000 has been approved as compensation to the farmers for the crops damaged during Kharif 2021. In this financial year, we have given a total amount of Rs. 581.17 crore as compensation to the farmers. Apart from this, claims of about Rs 755 crore have also been approved for the farmers for Kharif 2021 under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, while the premium of Rs. 242 crores have been paid by the farmers.

To another question, Khattar said that at present 2,615 posts of Medical Officers are filled, including 954 posts of Medical Officers (Group-A) which were filled during the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to avoid any delay in the recruitment of doctors, we decided instead to recruit through a committee of HPSC. The process of filling 980 vacant posts of medical officers is also going on by this committee. The process of creating a separate specialist cadre of doctors in the health department is underway. The previous government had recruited medical officers to 370 posts. During our tenure, recruitments to 2,615 posts have been made which is 7 times more. At present, the recruitment process is going on to fill the vacant posts of 1,252 Medical Officers. The last date for its application was February 25, 2022.

He said that the government's goal is to open a medical college in every district.

On the honorarium being paid to Anganwadi workers, Khattar said that not only are the Anganwadi workers and helpers given more honorarium than other states in the state, but we have made arrangements to give them a lump sum amount at the time of retirement as well as at promotion. The Chief Minister said that the Central Government has been requested by correspondence regarding the permanent membership of Haryana in Bhakra Beas Management Board. The control of this board is with the central government, in which one member from irrigation is appointed from Haryana state and one member from power is appointed from Punjab.

On unemployment figures, Khattar said that the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy Private Limited (CMIE) is a profit making private company, which is presenting false employment figures in the state. This company presented the unemployment figure of 34.1 percent in its report in December 2021. Just a month later, in January 2022, unemployment was shown at 23.4 percent.