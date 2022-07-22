'Haryana has become leading state in country'

chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that Haryana has become a leading state in the country in terms of development. The infrastructure has become strong in the state, as a result of which Haryana has become the most preferred state for investors.

He said that roads are necessary for development and if the infrastructure is strong then the economic condition of the state and the country will be better. Therefore, due to infrastructure, all the pending works will be completed till the year 2024. The Chief Minister reached Pinjore on Thursday, where he conducted a surprise inspection of construction works of Pinjore bypass.