Haryana has about 162 MT oxygen at present, says CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal said that amid recurrence of COVID-19 infection, the State Government while adopting an empathetic approach is leaving no stone unturned to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply, availability of doctors, hospital beds, setting up of dedicated COVID-19 hospitals, making containment zones to contain the virus spread or ensuring vaccination to every beneficiary across the State.

The Chief Minister while addressing a Press Conference here on Wednesday said that presently the availability of oxygen in the state is about 162 MT and on Tuesday the Central Government approved 70 MT additional oxygen for Haryana.

"This increased quantity will be made available in the next two to three days. A special oxygen train has been sent to Orissa to transport carrying this additional stock of 70 MT of oxygen," informed the Chief Minister.

He said that some tankers have also been airlifted to Orissa and besides this, adequate numbers of oxygen concentrators are also being ordered from abroad.

The Chief Minister while urging the people of the State and Political parties to stay united as they fight this Pandemic said that in this hour of crisis we should stay positive and keep our spirits high.

"The availability of beds in the hospitals across the State is being closely monitored by me. I have visited many hospitals to check the availability," said the Chief Minister while informing the media persons regarding the availability of beds in the State.

He said that a 500 bedded hospital is under construction in Panipat, to be situated alongside an oxygen plant. Besides this, another hospital having a capacity to accommodate 500 patients is being built at Jindal School in Hisar district. While an arrangement of 650 beds has been made at PGI Rohtak and of which 150 beds has been allotted to the patients, asserted the Chief Minister.

Furthermore, 100 beds are being arranged in Faridabad, 250 beds in the guest house of a private company in Gurugram. The army has also offered to provide doctors and paramedical staff for the Medical College, Faridabad said Sh. Manohar Lal.

He said that work of deputing final year MBBS and PG students for the treatment of COVID-19 patients is also going on. Also, as per the requirement in hospitals, a plan of deputing administrative officers who also hold MBBS and other medical degrees is also being chalked out.

Many NGOs and volunteers are also coming forward to help the State Government in this hour of crisis, he added.