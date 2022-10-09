Haryana Gurdwara panel polls in 18 months, says CM Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday attended the bhog (concluding ceremony) of Akhand Path Sahib held at Gurdwara Sri Nada Sahib in Panchkula. During this, he participated in Gurbani Kirtan and offered prayers to seek the blessings of the Almighty.



Later addressing the sangat, Khattar said that the state government, while respecting the Sikh sentiments, had strongly defended the formation of a separate Gurdwara Management Committee for Haryana in the Supreme Court.

"As a result of which the Supreme Court announced its verdict in favour of the Sikh Sangat of Haryana by upholding the validity of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014. The verdict will certainly further strengthen the unity of the sect," added the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister said that Sri Akal Takht is still the highest Authority but local committees are needed for the Gurdwaras built at different places. The separation of the management system of Gurdwara is certainly not going to affect the unity of the sect, said Khattar

"When separate Gurdwara Management Committees can be formed for Patna Sahib, Takht Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib, Nanded and Delhi, then why the same cannot be done in Haryana. The formation of the Gurdwara Management Committee has been done only for making the governance and management system of the Gurdwaras smoother. The religious system is supreme, there is no interference of the government in it," said Khattar

The Chief Minister said that as per the order of the Supreme Court, the election of the Gurdwara Management Committee will be held in 18 months, till then the Adhoc Committee will look after the functioning of the Gurdwaras. In the elections, whosoever wins will get the command of the Committee. After the completion of the election process, the adhoc Committee would hand over all its functioning to the newly elected Committee, he added.