Haryana govt to give guaranteed jobs to Agniveers: Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana government, which is giving jobs to sportspersons under the sports quota, has now announced guaranteed jobs to the Agniveers who will be serving the Nation under the Agnipath scheme.



Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that Agniveer, who wishes to join the services of the Haryana Government, will definitely be given a government job. He said that youth who will serve the Nation under the Agnipath scheme would be given guaranteed Group C or Haryana Police jobs.

"You serve the Nation; we will take care of you," says Chief Minister to Agniveers.

After this decision, Haryana has become the first state in the country to ensure jobs for Agniveers. This is a unique gift of the State Government to the Agniveers. This will definitely increase the interest of the youth in the Army.

The Chief Minister said that with the 'Agnipath' scheme a new era has started in the human resource policy of the three forces. This is a major defense policy reform initiated by the Central Government.

The Chief Minister said that Agnipath is an excellent scheme not only for the youth but also for the Army, as on one hand the country's Defense Forces will be strengthened, on the other, after four years of dedicated service to the Nation, our Agniveers will play an important role in building a better society, said Khattar.

The employment opportunities for the youth will increase with this scheme, which will greatly benefit the youth of Haryana, he added.

Till now, the outstanding sportspersons are given direct jobs by the Haryana government under the Outstanding Sportspersons Recruitment Policy. A 3 percent quota has been fixed for players in Group C and 10 percent in D.

After the Outstanding Sportspersons Recruitment Policy, now the State Government has taken a big decision to give jobs to the Agniveers, so that their future can be secured.