Haryana govt takes initiative for 24X7 Langar preparations

Chandigarh: As the preparations to commemorate the 400th Prakash Purab celebrations of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji at a state-level function on April 24 at Panipat is in the final stages, thousands of Sangat, social organisations are working together for making preparations for 24*7 Langar. Besides this, adequate arrangements have been made for unlimited distribution of buttermilk (lassi) during the langar.



Sangat from Nirmal Kutia, Karnal lone will distribute around 15,000-liter lassi during this grand and historic event Apart from this, three other social organizations are also engaged in making adequate arrangements for distributing salty lassi for around 1.5 to 2 lakh Sanagat who will attend this programme.

Sharing more information in this regard, Palvind Singh from Nirmal Kutia said that he feels really lucky to do 'Sewa' in the 400th Prakash Purab celebrations of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji at Panipat. He shared that along with langar, unlimited distribution of buttermilk lassi will also be served by their organization. For this about 80 quintals of milk have been brought on Friday and Lassi will be prepared in 200 liter drums for the devotees. Apart from this, the devotes would also be served laddu-barfi, gulab-jamun, etc during the Langar.

Zeal among Social organizations for giving selfless service to humanity with 'Langar Sewa'. At the entry gate of the venue, arrangements of providing 24*7 langar 'Sewa' for the devotees have been made by religious and social organizations. Langar would be served to the devotees on both sides of the gate.

For this, more than 40 stalls are installed on both sides, highlighting the zeal among social organizations for giving selfless service to humanity with 'Langar Sewa'. The social organizations are also constantly demanding to increase the stalls.