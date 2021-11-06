Haryana govt notifies law to provide 75% jobs in private sector to youths from state

Chandigarh: Haryana government on Saturday notified the Act passed last year to provide 75 per cent jobs in private sectors to youths belonging to the State. The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 notifed by the government, will be made applicable with effect from January 15, 2022. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that this was one of the many initiatives launched by the State government in order to ensure the vision of an unemployment-free State by the year 2024.



Congratulating the youth of the State, Khattar said that now the youth need not worry, the State Government is standing with them at all times and is continuously ensuring employment opportunities for them.

He said that the present State Government had made this promise before coming to power, which the government has fulfilled in a span of just two years. This is an unprecedented step that will benefit thousands of youth across state.

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said that the state government's decision to provide 75 percent jobs to local youth in private companies would greatly benefit the youth of the state. He said that we had promised that we will ensure 75 percent employment opportunities for local candidates in the private sector, which we have accomplished and it will prove to be a revolutionary step.

Khattar said that while government jobs are being given on the basis of merit in the state, on the other hand, ensuring employment opportunities for the youth of the state in the private sector is also a commendable achievement. With all these efforts, the Haryana Government aims to make Haryana 'Berozgar Mukt-Rozgar Yukt' by 2024. He further added that the State Government has issued another notification on November 6, 2021 specifying the upper limit of gross monthly salary or wages under the said Act, under which the said limit has been reduced from Rs 50,000 to Rs 30,000.

Therefore, now the said Act will be effective from January 15, 2022 and from the said date this Act will be applicable to employer of private sector companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, partnership firms and any person who employs ten or more persons on salary, wages or other remuneration for the purpose of manufacturing, carrying on business or rendering any service in Haryana.

He said that it would be mandatory for all these employers to register all their employees drawing gross monthly salary or wages not more than Rs 30,000 on the designated portal available on the official website of Labour Department, Haryana. They will hire 75 percent (subject to condition) local candidates in all new recruitments for posts where the gross monthly salary or wages does not exceed Rs 30,000. Violation of any provision of this Act will be a punishable offence.