Haryana govt notifies Electric Vehicle Policy

Chandigarh: The Haryana government has notified the Electric-Vehicle Policy, under which 12 schemes have been made live. Additional Chief Secretary of the Industries and Commerce Department, Anand Mohan Sharan said that the aim of the Electric-Vehicle Policy is to promote the manufacturing of electric vehicles and their components in the state.



He stated that with the formulation of this policy, research and development in the field of electric vehicles will be encouraged. In addition to strengthening the infrastructure, provisions have been made in the policy to reduce the upfront cost of electric vehicles. In this, the buyers of Hybrid Electric Vehicles will also get incentives.

Sharan said that the Industries and Commerce Department has notified the Haryana Electric-Vehicle Policy-2022, under which 12 schemes have been made live on the website (www.investharyana.in) so that people can take advantage of it. All eligible buyers willing to take advantage may visit the website, check details, and may apply for incentives within 45 days from the date the portal has been made live.

The policy document and scheme document detailing the terms and conditions for claiming the incentive can be downloaded from the website.