'Haryana govt mulling over special policy to compensate villagers'

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that the government feels that the land owners of 1,810 acres of acquired land for the expansion of Industrial Model Township (IMT) Manesar in Gurugram should get more benefits in context with the present scenario. For that, the government is ready to make a special policy, but the new policy will be made only with the consent of the villagers.

The Chief Minister said that since this matter was in court for a long time and now after the decision of the Supreme Court, the land has been acquired. Now the difference lies in the rates. The rates were very low at the time of acquisition in the year 2010, on which the government also feels that farmers should get more benefits at the present time.

The Chief Minister said this while interacting with the media persons after presiding over the monthly meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee at the Freedom Fighter Zilla Parishad Bhawan located in Civil Lines, Gurugram on Sunday. While responding to a question regarding illegal mining, the Chief Minister said that complaints are being received continuously in this regard, on which immediate action is being taken by the concerned department. On the basis of a complaint received in the past, 05 vehicles (dumpers) and cranes were impounded at one place on the same day.