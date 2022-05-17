'Haryana govt making rapid strides towards making state industrial hub'

chandigarh: In the past few years, Haryana has made rapid strides on several fronts including industrial development under the able guidance and leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Haryana is well on its way to inclusive growth driven by a strong commitment of the government towards public welfare and ensuring the advanced facilities to its citizens. Likewise, Haryana Government is actively working towards making Haryana an industrial and automobile hub.



The growth in automobile sector in Haryana can be gauged by the fact that Maruti is coming up with its 3rd plant in the state. Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL)/ Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL) and Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC) are all set to sign an agreement for the allotment of 800-acre & 100 acre land at IMT Kharkhoda, respectively, in a ceremony being organised on May 19, 2022 in the presence of Chief Minister Khattar. This event would also celebrate the four decades of Haryana-Japan business relationship, which began in 1981 and continues to flourish even today.

The Chief Minister said that this is a huge achievement for the state as Maruti is setting up its 3rd plant in Haryana. He said that MSIL has purchased an additional 800 acres at IMT Kharkhoda land for its proposed new car manufacturing facility. The total project cost is estimated to be Rs 18,000 crore. It has the potential to generate employment for 11,000 skilled, unskilled and semi-skilled persons. Along with MSIL, SMIPL has also purchased a 100-acre land parcel for setting up an integrated manufacturing facility for two-wheelers, including engines. The total project cost is estimated to be Rs 1,466 crore, with a potential to generate employment for 2,000 skilled, unskilled and semi-skilled persons.

"India is performing well in the ease-of-doing-business and the ease-of-living index and Haryana is considered the fastest in both these respects. Haryana is one of the favourite destinations for global investors. Maruti played a major role towards development in the automobile sector and overall progress of the state," the Chief Minister said.

"This will give a huge boost to the automobile sector and will motivate multinational companies in other sectors to set up their headquarters and manufacturing plants in Haryana. Along with this, new employment opportunities will also be created for the youth of the state," he added.

Khattar further added, "Haryana has emerged as a magnet for the industry due to its enabling policies, availability of quality infrastructure, ease-of-doing business, conducive business environment and incentive structure."