Haryana govt launches software for releasing ads, payments to media houses

Chandigarh: In a bid to bring transparency and efficiency in the entire process of releasing State Government Advertisements and Payments to media houses, Haryana Government has launched Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP) Software.

While inaugurating this online system, Chief Minister Manohar Lal said that after the launch of this software, release orders and payment of advertisement bills will be done through this online system.

He said that the payment of bills should be made within a period of 30 days to the concerned media houses after the submission of bills. This system will be made operational from December 15, 2020. Although, the old cases of payment will not be dealt through this new software, however all such cases will soon be disposed of.

During the launch, Chief Minister while virtually interacting with representatives of various media houses requested them to send the list of pending bills to the department so that no bills remain pending till March 31, 2021.

Manohar Lal said that with the launch of this software, entire process of issuing release orders and bills will be made computerized. With this, the government department or organization will be able to make online request/application for their advertisements to the Information, Public Relations and Languages Department. As per the received requests, a media plan will be generated online. The approval of a media plan for print media and the generation of a release order will be done as per the online workflow. This online system will benefit the print media, news agencies as well as the Department.

The CM said that every challenge brings many opportunities with it. Several 'in house' application and progammes have also been developed by the State Government during the COVID-19 pandemic and ERP is also one of them. The special feature of this software is that it has been developed completely 'in house' with the help of NIC and if any problem arises, it can be resolved immediately, said Chief Minister Manohar Lal.