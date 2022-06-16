Haryana govt initiates measures to expedite free books for students upto 8th standard
chandigarh: An important meeting was held between the officials of the Education Department and the printers to provide free books to the students of classes I to VIII in the schools.
In the review meeting held on Thursday, Director General, Secondary Education, Dr J. Ganesan and Director, Elementary Education, Dr Anshaj Singh directed the publishers to expedite the work of printing and distribution of books. Both the officers said that every child should have a book as soon as the school opens because there has already been a lot of delay in book distribution due to the change in the curriculum and there should be no further delay in this matter.
To this, most of the publishers assured that by July 7, 2022 books would be provided to every child. Notably, free books are being given by the department to the students of classes I to VIII, this time due to the change in the syllabus, as it is taking a while to publish the books.
The process is going on and the department is trying to provide books to all the children as soon as the schools re-open after the summer vacation.
