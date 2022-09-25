Haryana govt giving special focus on school education: CM Khattar

Chandigarh: In order to strengthen the educational foundation of the youth of the state, special emphasis is being laid on school education by the state government. Under the able leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the state government has made dedicated efforts for improving the quality of education in the state. The government has made efforts to ensure adequate availability of teachers to every student in government schools through rationalisation. The history books curriculum has been revised and updated. These books have also been translated into the English language for wider reach.



The Central Government has stressed implementing the new education policy across the country. In order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals- 2030, the Education Development Agenda has been prioritised by the Central Government, which emphasizes providing inclusive and equitable quality education and increasing opportunities for education. To achieve these goals, the central government implemented the New Education Policy – 2020.

In order to achieve the goals of the New Education Policy, as per the direction of the Chief Minister, the State Government has also decided to completely implement the New Education Policy – 2020 across the state by the year 2025. While the government has strengthened the basic facilities and infrastructure required for education, it has also worked to make the teacher-student ratio effective. Rationalisation has not only improved the teacher-student ratio but has also brought transparency to entire process.

Today the number of senior secondary schools in the state is 2,304, high schools 1,027, middle schools 2,122, and primary schools 4,184. Haryana is the state that spends the highest amount on the education of children in the entire

country and has a teacher-student ratio of 1:30.