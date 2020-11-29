Haryana govt all set to formulate policy for division of big plots

Chandigarh: Haryana Government is all set to formulate a policy for the division of big plots in the state. The policy will be tabled in the next Cabinet meeting. In this, a provision is being made that every part must have an area of at least 100 yards after partition.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal made this announcement while presiding over the meeting of District Public Relations and Grievances Committees held in Gurugram on Saturday. Today, a total of 10 complaints or grievances were placed in the meeting and were resolved on the spot by the Chief Minister.

During the meeting, a problem regarding a Town Planning scheme which was formulated in the year 1966-67 was highlighted. It was informed that at that time, the colony which came under that scheme also included the plot size. Map of the plot which used to be divided was not passed.

Two complainants from Shivaji Nagar in Gurugram raised the matter with the Chief Minister, in which the complainants said that their grandfather had built a house on the 153-square-plot plot in the year 1971, which was later transferred to both the brothers. Since the house was old, and when they had applied for map passing to reconstruct the house in their area Municipal Corporation, then their request for passing the map was declined citing that old rule. While addressing this problem, the Chief Minister said that for such cases, the State Government has almost formulated the policy, which will be tabled in the next Cabinet meeting.

The Chief Minister, while resolving the complaint regarding continuation of the construction work in the new colony of Gurugram, even after had been sealed by the Municipal Corporation due to violation of the rules, Manohar Lal ordered to register an FIR and said that the illegal construction which has been done should be removed as per the demolition order given by the Municipal Corporation.

While responding to media queries, the Chief Minister said that similar action will be taken on the complaints received regarding continuation of construction work even after sealing.