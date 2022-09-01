Haryana government transfers 16 IAS officers

Chandigarh: A Haryana Government has issued transfer and posting orders of 16 IAS officers with immediate effect.

Varinder Singh Kundu, Additional Chief Secretary, Employment Department, Additional Chief Secretary, Sainik & Ardh Sainik Welfare Department and Additional Chief Secretary, Printing and Stationery Department has been posted as ACS in Revenue and Disaster Management and Consolidation Departments. The charge of ACS, Revenue, was earlier with PK Das who along with another senior IAS officer Chandrasekhar retired on Wednesday.

Sudhir Rajpal, Chief Executive Officer, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, Gurugram and Chief Executive Officer, Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority, Faridabad has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Printing and Stationery Department, besides his present duties.

G. Anupama, Chief Administrator, Trade Fair Authority of Haryana, New Delhi and Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department has been given additional charge of Medical Education and Research Department.

Apoorva Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Public Health Engineering Department, Additional Chief Secretary, Irrigation and Water Resources Department and Advisor, Haryana Saraswati Heritage Board has been divested of the irrigation and water resources.

V. Umashankar, Principal Secretary to CM, Principal Secretary, Citizen Resources Information Department, Principal Secretary, Information, Public Relations, Languages Department and Administrative Secretary Incharge of CM Window will no longer look after IPR as Anurag Agarwal, Chief Electoral Officer, Haryana and Principal Secretary, Elections Department and Principal Secretary, Mines and Geology Department has been given the charge of Information, Public Relations and Languages Department besides his present duties.