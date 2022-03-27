Haryana government presented a visionary Budget, says Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said that the State Government has worked to give a new vision to the state's Budget 2022-23.



"This is the 'Diamond Budget', in which the emphasis is on qualitative growth. Special focus was given on topics including Samartha Haryana, Antyodaya, Sustainable Development and Environment. This is the first time that the budget has been prepared after holding pre-budget meetings with Ministers, Economists, and the learned section of the society as well as other stakeholders", he added.

The Chief Minister said this while discussing the important points related to the State Budget, which was recently passed in the Vidhan Sabha, with the gathering during a programme held at Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology in Hisar on Saturday.

During this, the Chief Minister said that before presenting the Budget this time, suggestions were taken and as many as eight pre-budget meetings were held with 550 people.

After presenting the budget for the first time, eight committees of 74 MLAs were formed to hold detailed subject-wise discussions on the budget. Suggestions were invited from these committees, Khattar said.

The Chief Minister further informed that the budget session that lasted from March 2 to March 22, 12 sittings were held which lasted for 50 hours and all the MLAs discussed several issues related to their constituencies.

"Our government has made budgetary allocation for every section and sector in this budget. Last year, a budget of Rs 1,53,000 crore was presented, while this year an amount of Rs 1,77,000 crore has been presented which shows an increase of 15 percent.

The Chief Minister said that the budget of any state is prepared on certain parameters, such as state's deficit, how much has been spent and how much loans have been taken. The budget of Haryana is in accordance with the parameters set by the Central Government and the Reserve Bank, he added.

He further said that Haryana's Debt to GSDP ratio has been fixed at 25 percent, while the state is being able to cap this at 24 percent. This is below the GSDP limit and because of this loan many financial institutions are interested to give loans to the state at a 6 percent interest rate, said the Chief Minister.