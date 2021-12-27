Haryana gets top spot in Citizen-Centric Governance Sector rankings

Chandigarh: Haryana secured the top spot in Citizen-Centric Governance Sector Ranking 2021. The state topped the Group A category by securing a collective score of 0.914 in Citizen-Centric Governance and 4 indicators. The Citizen-Centric Governance indicator focused on outcomes like the Right to Service Act, grievance redress mechanism, and the progress made by the state governments in providing the services online.



According to an official spokesperson, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the Good Governance Index-2021 on the occasion of Good Governance Day at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. This index has been prepared by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).

Taking forward the vision of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana proved its mettle in various IT-driven initiatives in the state. These initiatives are not only bringing positive results but also ensuring the state moves towards good governance with the help of e-governance, he said.

Now, people can avail the benefits of government schemes from the comfort of their homes with one click. The state government is constantly working towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transforming India through e-governance.

In Haryana, a system has been developed under which people do not have to make frequent visits to headquarters or to district offices to get their work done. Now, people can take advantage of all the government schemes

at the nearest community service centres in their villages or online.

Apart from this, Haryana has been a leader among the 'Fastest Growing States' in the Sustainable Development Goals Index (SDG Index) 2020-21. Under the able leadership of Chief Minister Sh Manohar Lal,