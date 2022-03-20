Haryana gets 'Best State Award for Promotion of Sports'

Chandigarh: Maintaining its supremacy in the world of Sports, Haryana has been awarded the 'Best State Award for Promotion of Sports'. Haryana has received this award after beating all States, including the state of Odisha which has been winning this award for three years



in a row.

Sharing more information in this regard an official spokesperson of the Sports Department said that ACES Sportstar Awards is an initiative by Hindu Group has organized the Annual Sports Awards function where Minister of State for Sports, Sandeep Singh received the 'Best State Award for Promotion of Sports' on behalf of the State. Besides this, the players of Haryana brought laurels to the State by winning awards in eight other categories as well.

This year the jury has selected Haryana as the winner of the Award for its role in promoting sports at the grassroots level and supporting the Olympic Movement

as well.

The jury headed by Sunil Gavaskar was particularly impressed by Haryana's long-standing commitment to sports and the state's incline towards grooming Olympians.

Haryana government has been making continuous efforts to promote sports for years. The display of sportsmanship by the players of Haryana in several national and international sports competitions and the awards received in large numbers have proved the effectiveness of the Sports Policy being implemented in the State. The government is taking concrete steps to promote sports in the State and attract children towards sports since childhood. Haryana Government has taken steps like allocating extra budget for Sports, ensuring best infrastructure, imparting quality training to sportspersons, giving huge amount of cash prizes, providing government jobs on merit basis and encouraging youth to perform better in sports of their interest.

Neeraj Chopra from Haryana bagged the 'Sports Star of the Year' and 'Best Player in Track and Field' awards at the Annual Sports Awards function organised by the ACES Sports Star Awards Hindu Group. Similarly, 'Best Para Male Sportsperson' was given to Sumit Antil; Ravi Dahiya was awarded 'Best Sportsperson in Individual Sports'; Savita Punia was awarded 'Best Sportsperson in Team'; Indian Hockey Team (Men) was awarded 'Best Moment in Olympics (Team)' and 'National Team of the Year' and Indian Hockey Team (Women) with 'Best Team Award'. It would be worth mentioning here that in the Indian Hockey Team (Women) nine players were from Haryana.