Haryana gets award for handling Coronavirus crisis

New Delhi: In a major achievement, the Haryana Health Department has won the SKOCH Gold Award for outstanding performance during the COVID-19 crisis. The health department had submitted its project titled 'COVID-19 status in Haryana' for the awards and was adjudged as the best COVID-19 module.



Informing about the achievement, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora said that the health department has been working day and night to provide the finest health services to the people of the state at this hour of crisis. "More than 300 organisations submitted their projects under various categories of which 136 were selected for the order of merit. The government had submitted its project - COVID-19 status in Haryana - under the category response to COVID-19," he said.

Arora, who is credited for reducing the Covid-19 deaths in the state, participated at the event as a distinguished panellist and gave his presentation during the event.