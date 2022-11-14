Haryana gears up for IGM-2022, President Murmu to inaugurate

chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that this time the International Gita Mahotsav (IGM)-2022 will be more special for the devotees as the President of India Draupadi Murmu will especially be coming to attend this grand festival of Holy Gita.



Khattar, while addressing a press conference held here Monday, said that Haryana has geared up for IGM-2022 and that the President will formally inaugurate the main programmes with the Gita yagya at Brahma Sarovar on November 29, while the mahotsav celebrations will start from November 19.

Later, she would inaugurate the three-day international Gita seminar at Kurukshetra University, Khattar added. "In this seminar, renowned international and national scholars of Srimad Bhagavad Gita and researchers will present their research papers on world peace and harmony with the inspiration of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita," he added.

He said that the saras and craft mela will begin from November 19 to December 6. Sculptors from all over the country have made 21 special stone sculptures based on the theme of Mahabharata and Gita. Divulging more details in this regard, the Chief Minister said that in this year's mahotsav, shri Ram katha is also being organised by Sant Murari Bapu Ji at Brahma Sarovar 2022. Thousands of devotees will come from all over the country to listen to the holy Ram Katha.

He further shared that in the year 2019, this mahotsav was also celebrated in Mauritius and London and this year only, in the month of September, it was also held in Canada.

The Chief Minister shared that a multimedia show based on Gita will be inaugurated through 3D mapping technology on this Virat Swaroop during this 'IGM-2022'.

The Chief Minister further informed that for this year's IGM, Nepal will be the partner country and Madhya Pradesh will be the partner state. Gita Marathon will be organised in Kurukshetra on November 18.

The Chief Minister shared that ambassadors of various countries including Azerbaijan, Ethiopia, Vietnam are likely to attend the IGM-2022.